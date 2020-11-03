हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

One dead, another injured in explosion at Durgapur Projects Limited

At least one person died and another got injured in an explosion reportedly caused by a short circuit at Durgapur Projects Limited.

One dead, another injured in explosion at Durgapur Projects Limited

At least one person died and another got injured in an explosion reportedly caused by a short circuit at Thermal Power Plant - Durgapur Projects Limited (DPL) under Coke Oven PS. 

Around 11:45 AM on Tuesday, Chief security officer of Durgapur Projects Limited DPL under Coke Oven PS informed that an incident of short circuit took place at 7 no unit construction gate area and some of the contractual labor got injured. Police rushed there and shifted the injured to hospital.

One injured was later declared by hospital authorities, while another is under treatment. The identity of the deceased is still unknown.

