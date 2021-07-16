हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
helicopter crash

One dead in helicopter crash at Maharashtra's Jalgaon, Jyotiraditya Scindia offers condolences

A training aircraft of the NMIMS Academy of Aviation crash landed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon killing the pilot.

One dead in helicopter crash at Maharashtra&#039;s Jalgaon, Jyotiraditya Scindia offers condolences
(Image courtesy: Screengrab)

New Delhi: A helicopter of the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra crash landed at Jalgaon on Friday (July 16) killing the pilot while one other person has been severely injured.

The traing aircraft with two pilots on board crashed around 4 PM. Police and other authorities rushed to the incident site. An investigation into the matter has been ordered.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinda offered his condolences. Taking to microblogging site Twitter he wrote: "Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site."  

Further, he informed, "Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor & the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery."

Rescue operations are underway.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
helicopter crashMaharashtraJyotiraditya Scindia
Next
Story

Maharashtra SSC result 2021 declared: Website crashes, 99.96 per cent students clear exam

Must Watch

PT9M1S

Uttar Pradesh: Slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" raised in the Samajwadi Party's demonstration in Agra