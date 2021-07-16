One dead in helicopter crash at Maharashtra's Jalgaon, Jyotiraditya Scindia offers condolences

New Delhi: A helicopter of the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra crash landed at Jalgaon on Friday (July 16) killing the pilot while one other person has been severely injured.

The traing aircraft with two pilots on board crashed around 4 PM. Police and other authorities rushed to the incident site. An investigation into the matter has been ordered.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinda offered his condolences. Taking to microblogging site Twitter he wrote: "Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site."

Further, he informed, "Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor & the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery."

Rescue operations are underway.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)