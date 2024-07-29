One Dead, Three Others Injured As Stone Falls From Hill On SUV On National Highway 5

New Delhi: One person died and three others were injured in the early hours of Monday when a stone fell from the hill near the 'I Love Himachal' Park on a Bolero on the National Highway No. 5, under the Parwanoo police station area. The victim has been identified as Devraj. Three people, including the driver, were seriously injured and were taken to ESI Hospital, Parwanoo for treatment.

According to the Police, at around 02:30 am, on National Highway No. 5, a stone fell from the hill near 'I Love Himachal' Park on a Punjab Bolero Camper (PB 08CP 9686). This Bolero camper was going from Jalandhar to Shimla carrying a newspaper named 'Ajit Samachar'. The bolero had 8-9 passengers on board.

Other people who were travelling in the camper are said to have left for their destination by buses and other modes of transportation after the accident, even before the police reached the spot. Police have reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Himachal traffic, tourist, and railway police have issued an advisory, highlighting the India Meteorological Department's warning for Himachal. People are advised to avoid going to hilly areas, as trekking can be dangerous. In case of bad weather conditions and lightning, stay indoors.

The Police advisory also asks people to not enter rivers or nullahs during rains, as it might lead to a sudden increase in water levels. Follow weather forecasts and warnings. Gram Panchayat Pradhan, members, non-government organizations, trekkers, and pedestrians are appealed to convey this information and spread awareness, among others.