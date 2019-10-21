close

One injured as suspicious box explodes at Karnataka's Hubli railway station

One injured as suspicious box explodes at Karnataka&#039;s Hubli railway station

One person got injured on Monday after a suspicious box exploded at Hubli railway station in Karnataka. Sources said that an unknown person from Andhra Pradesh was carrying the box which exploded at the station.

Railway PRO of Hubli Railway station confirmed the incident and said that both Karnataka police and Railway police are jointly investigating the matter. The PRO, however, did not divulge much details about the incident and said that more information in this matter will be provided by the police.

The PRO said that the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Hussain Naik, who is a singer by profession. He added that Naik has been admitted at a local hospital in Hubli for treatment.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

