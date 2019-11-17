One jawan dead, two injured in suspicious blast near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

One jawan died and two others got injured in a suspicious EID blast near LoC in Pallanwalla sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (November 17). The Army has launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the blast. Sources told Zee Media that the jawan succumbed to his injuries at Command Hospital in Udhampur. The two jawans have sustained minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Havaldar Santosh Kumar, a resident of village Pura Bhadauria of Tehsil Bah in the district of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.