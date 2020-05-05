One jawan injured after terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF battalion in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained minor splinter injuries below knee after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade on the troops of 181 Battalion of the CRPF at Pakherpora in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (May 5). CRPF sources said four civilians were also injured in the incident.

The attack took place hours after a terrorist was arrested by security forces in Gundana tehsil in Doda district. He has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Malik. The security forces, however, are yet to ascertain the group affiliation of Tanveer.

On May 2, five security personnel, including a decorated Army officer, laid down their lives and two terrorists were killed during a gunbattle in Handwara. According to an army official, a few terrorists had taken some civilians as hostage inside a house in Changimulla at Handwara of Kupwara district. Upon receiving a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On May 4, three CRPF personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in the Kupwara district. According to reports, terrorists opened fire on a CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area of Handwara. The area was cordoned off following the attack on the forces and an additional reinforcement was rushed to the spot to track down the terrorists.

The next one month for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir will be seen as a big challenge as this will the time when the maximum infiltration activities from across the Line of Control takes palce. The snow in Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir starts to melt during this period, making it easier for the terrorists to cross the border.

According to reports, a large number of terrorists are waiting across the Line of Control to infiltrate in Kashmir and unleash mayhem in the valley.