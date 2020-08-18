One jawan martyred, two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday (August 18) in a joint operation of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district. One soldier also martyred in the encounter today taking the total number of martyred to 4.

The operation which began on Monday (August 17) was put on hold during the night. One terrorist was killed in the encounter on Monday that broke out in Kreeri village of Baramullah district of North Kashmir.

Two CRPF soldiers and one Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police got martyred after some unidentified opened fire on in Baramulla district on Monday. The wreath-laying ceremony of the martyred was held on Tuesday.

This was the second such attack on security forces in the last 48 hours in north Kashmir. On Sunday (August 16), a joint team of forces were fired upon terrorists in orchards of Sopore village.