One killed as fire breaks out at a banquet hall in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

New Delhi: One person was killed in a fire that broke out at a banquet hall near northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services officials said. A call about the fire at Atlantis banquet hall at GT Karnal Road was received at 5.47 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg.

No event was scheduled at the banquet hall when the fire broke out, the officials said.

Police said the fire started on the ground floor of the hall near the stage and then spread to all four floors of the building.

#UPDATE | One staff member of Atlantis Banquet Hall has been declared dead in the hospital. Rescue operation has been completed: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

Harsh Chopra, the manager of the banquet hall, was stuck on the first floor of the building during the fire. He was found unconscious and rushed to Fortis Hospital where doctors declared him dead, a senior police official said.

The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the police said.