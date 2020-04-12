हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

One minor among three killed in ceasefire violation from Pakistan in J&K

The two out of three civilians killed were from Chowkibal and the minor was from Timuna Vilgam village of Kupuwara.

One minor among three killed in ceasefire violation from Pakistan in J&amp;K
File Photo

Kashmir: A minor on Sunday (April 12, 2020) was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district in Kashmir.

The three civilians killed included a minor and a woman. Five civilians were also injured in the shelling from Pakistan in north Kashmir's Kupwara.

IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said, "Two civilians including a lady were killed. The assessment and evacuation process is underway and people are being moved to safer places."

The two out of three civilians killed were from Chowkibal and the minor was from Timuna Vilgam village of Kupuwara.

Earlier in the afternoon on Sunday, Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation and targeted the Indian Army posts. 

The initial firing started from Hajitara, Dhani and later in the areas of Manzgam, Malikpora, TCP, Hafrada, Kralpora, and Tumna Hachimarg Chowkibal. 

For the past one week, the Pakistani Army has been continuously firing in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian ArmyPakistan ceasefireJammu and Kashmir
