New Delhi: The Punjab government on Saturday (August 13, 2022) issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the Punjab governor to a Bill in this regard. While making the announcement that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has cleared ‘One MLA, One Pension’ scheme, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the AAP government aims to save crores.

CM Bhagwant Mann in a tweet said, "I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification."

The update comes about three months after the state cabinet had cleared the bill. The Punjab Assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 on June 30.

According to this law, an MLA will be given pension only according to his one term. Now it will not matter how many times the leader has contested the election of MLA.

The state government is expected to save around Rs 19.53 crore annually through the move. Soon after Aam Aadmi Party was elected with a huge mandate in the February-March state elections, the party leaders had said it would not let the VIP culture flourish.