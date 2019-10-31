close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kamlesh Tiwari

One more person held from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

The accused, identified as Kamran, allegedly helped the assailants - Moinuddin and Ashraf, in trying to escape to Nepal. He works in the travel agency of Naved, another accused who has been arrested. A total of six persons have been arrested so far. Other accused - Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh - were sent to police custody last week in connection with the case.

One more person held from Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Bareilly in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

Bareilly: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested one more person from Bareilly in connection with the Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari murder case. The accused, identified as Kamran, allegedly helped the assailants - Moinuddin and Ashraf, in trying to escape to Nepal. He works in the travel agency of Naved, another accused who has been arrested.

A total of six persons have been arrested so far. Other accused - Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh - were sent to police custody last week in connection with the case.

Live TV

Kamran aided the two accused - Moinuddin and Ashfaq in committing the crime, the police said. The main accused who killed Tiwari have been identified as Ashfaq Hussain, Jakir Hussain Shaikh (34), and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27). Both were arrested by Gujarat`s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on October 21. Kamlesh was shot in his house in the Khurshid Bagh area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment.

Tags:
Kamlesh TiwariKamlesh Tiwari murderKamlesh Tiwari murder case
Next
Story

Another PMC Bank depositor dies in Mumbai

Must Watch

PT5M45S

BJP's new offer to Shiv sena; 16 portfolios and Deputy CM post