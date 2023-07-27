One More Sidhu Moosewala Killer Nabbed! NIA Nabs Gangster Vikram Barar From UAE, Salman Khan Must Be...

In a significant development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, gangster Vikram Brar has been apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after being brought back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Vikram Brar was allegedly involved in threatening Salman Khan and being part of the Moosewala killing. A team from the NIA had gone to UAE to extradite Vikram Brar and bring him back to India to face charges. Vikram Brar's alleged involvement in the sensational murder of renowned Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, also known as Siddhu Moosewala, was under scrutiny. Apart from this, Brar was allegedly connected to targeted killings of innocent businessmen, weapon smuggling, and extortion cases in India, with assistance from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and others.

Vikram Brar was caught:

Notably, Vikram Brar, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the Moosewala murder case, was arrested by the NIA after his extradition from the UAE. The NIA stated on Wednesday that taking significant action against the terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus, it arrested Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, the chief associate of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, immediately after his extradition from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Acting on Lawrence Bishnoi's instructions:

The NIA revealed that based on appeals from police in several states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, 11 lookout notices had been issued against gangster Vikram Brar. According to the NIA, Vikram Brar carried out criminal activities at the behest of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar. Vikram Brar had allegedly made several calls to extort money and forcibly collect funds as directed by them.

Cases filed in several states:

The agency stated that Vikram Brar assisted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang in murder and extortion cases in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab. He was also involved in supplying firearms to members of the Bishnoi gang. The search for Vikram Brar had been ongoing for a long time, and finally, he has been captured and brought back to India.