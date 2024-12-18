One Nation One Election Bill: All You Need To Know About 31-Members Committee, 90- Day Term

The government has begun taking steps to implement the long-standing proposal of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, known as the "One Nation, One Election" initiative. On Tuesday, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced two key Bills in the Lok Sabha aimed at advancing this agenda.

A Constitution Amendment Bill was tabled to align the terms of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, a crucial step towards enabling synchronized elections across the country.

In addition, a second Bill was introduced to amend existing laws governing Union Territories and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. These changes aim to facilitate the conduct of simultaneous elections in these regions alongside the rest of the country.

This marks the initial legislative move towards fulfilling the BJP's promise of streamlined electoral processes under the "One Nation, One Election" framework.

Here’s what we know about the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) being formed to deliberate on this bill and its implications.

31-Member JPC to Lead Deliberations

A Joint Parliamentary Committee comprising a maximum of 31 members, including representatives from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, will review the proposed amendments. Of these, 21 members will be from the Lok Sabha.

The committee’s composition will be finalized within 48 hours by Speaker Om Birla, ensuring the process is concluded before the end of the ongoing parliamentary session on Friday. If the committee is not formed within this timeframe, the bill will lapse and require re-introduction in the next session.

Political parties have been invited to nominate members, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the largest party in Parliament, is expected to hold the majority and chair the committee.

90-Day Deadline for the JPC

Once established, the JPC will be tasked with a 90-day timeframe to submit its report, although extensions may be granted if necessary.

During this period, the committee will conduct extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including MPs not on the committee, constitutional experts, former judges, lawyers, and past members of the Election Commission (EC). State Assembly Speakers and public input will also be sought to ensure a comprehensive evaluation.

The committee’s role includes a clause-by-clause review of the proposed amendments before finalizing its recommendations.

'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

The proposal envisions aligning Lok Sabha and state assembly elections to occur in the same year, streamlining the electoral process. Currently, elections follow a staggered cycle, with states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim voting alongside the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, while others like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan voted in 2023. States such as Delhi and Bihar are set to vote in 2025, and Tamil Nadu and Bengal in 2026.