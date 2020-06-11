One terrorist apprehended after encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

One terrorist was arrested after an encounterbetween security forces and terrorists in Pathanpora village of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (June 11).

Security forces recovered one Chinese pistol, one grenade and six AK magazines and 147 rounds of bullets. Joint search operation is in progress.

A join team of Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the central Kashmir district. As soon as the security forces reach the spot, the terrorists fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter. Police confirmed that exchange of fire between the joint team and the terrorists happened for sometime. But after the brief exchange of fire, the firing stopped

This is the fourth encounter in Kashmir since Sunday. The last three encounters took place in Shopian district, which is in South Kashmir. Fourteen terrorists were killed in these encounters.

On Wednesday (June 10), the security forces killed five terrorists in south Kashmir`s Shopian district. Confirming the news, Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, “the encounter began at Sugoo village on Wednesday morning after security forces came under fire from hiding terrorists. Three terrorists were killed earlier.”

The Sugoo village, where the encounter took place, was earlier cordoned off by a joint team of Army and the J&K Police after receiving a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.