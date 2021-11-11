One terrorist killed, more trapped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, operation on

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in ongoing encounter at Chawalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Two or three more terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. A joint operation of the CRPF and police is underway.

The operation started on Thursday (November 11) after the security forces received inputs about presence of terrorists in area.

A police officer said, “As joint searching team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon searching party which was retaliated and an encounter started.”

In a tweet, the Kashmir zone police said, “#Encounter has started at #Chawalgam area of #Kulgam. Further details shall follow.”

The police said that in the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed.

Although the intelligence input suggests there are two or three terrorists trapped, the actual number can be said once operation concludes, said a police source.

