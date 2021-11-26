One year of farm protests: AIKS vows to continue stir till 'demands are met', Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hails farmers' patience

New Delhi: President of All India Kisan Sabha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, Ashok Dhawale, on Friday (November 26) said that their protest will continue till demands are fulfilled by the Centre. The farmers mark one year of protest against the Centre`s three farm laws.

Dhawale told ANI, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has organised protests in different states to mark the first anniversary of the farmers` movement. The winter session of the Parliament will commence from November 29, the Centre should take actions on Minimum Support (MSP)."

Ashok Dhawale said, "We demand Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni to be removed from the post in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. He should be arrested on the charges of murder and conspiracy, adding that the Centre should give compensation to the families of those farmers who died during the protest.

"The constitution has given us the right to protest for the right. Our struggle will continue," he added.

The farmers also organised 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' on the first anniversary of protests against the three farm laws at Bahadurgarh.

They congregated in large numbers at the Singhu border to observe the first anniversary of protest against the three farm laws.

"On the call of the SKM to mark one year of the historic farm movement with massive protests at Delhi, morchas in state capitals and district headquarters, farmers and workers are responding in huge numbers," the SKM had earlier said.

"Thousands of farmers have started arriving at various protest sites in Delhi. In states that are far away from Delhi, preparations are underway to mark the event with rallies, dharnas and other programmes," it had stated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the farmers of the country have taught us all how to fight for the right with patience.

Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Today, the farmers` agitation has completed one year. This historical agitation faced many conspiracies along with heat-cold and rain-storm. The farmer of the country taught us all that how to fight for the right with patience. I salute the courage, courage, spirit and sacrifice of the farmer brothers."

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. PM Modi had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament in the national capital on November 29 as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things.

Farmers mark one year of protest at Gazipur border

The farmers at the Gazipur border today marked the first anniversary of the protest against the farm laws.

Speaking to ANI, Kawarveer Singh, a farmer from Pilibhit district, said, "In the last one year, during the protest, almost two farmers have died per day at Delhi borders while agitating against the farm laws. The future generation would understand that how farming and land were saved by the farmers."

"However, the ground reality has not changed. Over the years, prices of diesel, insecticides, and pesticides are soaring. We are now realizing the side effects of the Green Revolution. We can recover our cost only if you pay us the actual cost of the produce. So for this, we are protesting and demanding a law on MSP," he added.

Delhi Police issues advisory on traffic movement

As the farmers' protest completes a year, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday asked commuters travelling from Ghaziabad towards Delhi to take alternative routes, anticipating traffic gridlock owing to its security arrangements. Commuters have been advised to take Vikash Marg or GT Road to reach Delhi, police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi side remains heavy due to barricading by local police at roundabout Gazipur Underpass. Commuters are advised to take alternative Vikash Marg/GT Road to Delhi."

The Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements at various border points of the national capital as farmers on Friday gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion.

Notably, the farmer unions have planned a number of events across the country to mark the occasion.

