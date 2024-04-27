ONGC Announces Vacancies For Consultant Positions In 2024; Apply Now

New Delhi: If you're aspiring to join the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), there's a promising opportunity for you. ONGC Assam has initiated the application process to fill several vacant positions for Junior/Associate Consultants. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website ongcindia.com. Here's a detailed overview of the recruitment process:

ONGC Recruitment 2024: Last Date of Application

Candidates looking to apply for this recruitment drive by ONGC must submit their applications by 10 May 2024.

ONGC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

As per the recruitment notification, ONGC Assam Asset plans to hire candidates for production, drilling, and mechanical roles. A total of 28 Junior/Associate Consultant positions are available.

ONGC Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants for the ONGC Junior/Associate Consultant Recruitment 2024 should not exceed 63 years of age.

ONGC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the qualification requirements as outlined in the official recruitment notification to apply for ONGC Junior/Associate Consultant Recruitment 2024.

ONGC Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection of candidates for Junior/Associate Consultant positions will be based on their qualifications and work experience. Initially, applications will be reviewed to ensure candidates meet the criteria. Shortlisted candidates will then be notified via email regarding the date, venue, and testing procedures.

This recruitment drive presents a valuable opportunity for those seeking to join ONGC. Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and submit their applications before the deadline.