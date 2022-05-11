Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India (ONGC) Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking for work opportunities with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India need to hurry up as the application process for over 3,600 vacancies is going to end soon.

According to the official notification, ONGC is looking to engage apprentices from its operational areas at its location across 20 work centers.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

Northern Sector - 209 vacancies

Mumbai Sector- 305

Western Sector - 1,434

Eastern Sector- 744

Central Sector- 228

Southern sector -694

ONGC Recruitment: Age limit?

While the minimum age is 18, the maximum age is 24, i.e, the candidate must have been born between May 15, 1998, and May 15, 2004.

ONGC Jobs: Educational qualification?

Interested candidates must have passed the qualifying examination at an ITI/Technical Institution approved by the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE)/National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

ONGC ONGC Jobs 2022: How to apply?

Candidates need to go to ONGC's official website at ongcindia.com to apply.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Click to check the official notification

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The application process will end on May 15 (6 PM).