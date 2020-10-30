Onion trading resumes in Maharashtra after four days protest against stock limitations

Nashik: The onion traders of Maharashtra who were protesting against the government's new policy on limiting stock, resumed trading at the onion wholesale market on Friday (October 30).

The traders resumed sale and purchase of onion after four days as the protest began on October 26.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday said onion traders will be given three days' time for grading and packing of onions from the date of purchasing the commodity from mandis before stock holding limits come into force.

In the wake of spiralling onion prices, the government has imposed stock limits on retail and wholesale onion traders with effect from October 23. Till December-end, retailers are allowed to stock onions only up to 2 tonnes while wholesale traders can keep up to 25 tonnes.The move is to improve the domestic availability of onion and provide relief to consumers.

