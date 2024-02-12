Online Classes, CRPF, Barricades, Internet Suspension: Delhi-NCR On High Alert Ahead Of Farmers' Protest

New Delhi: Security measures have been significantly increased in and around the national capital, Delhi, and its neighboring areas in anticipation of the 'Delhi Chalo' march organized by farmer organizations on February 13. To mitigate any potential unrest, law enforcement authorities have installed large containers, cemented and iron barricades, as well as water cannons at the Singhu border of Delhi.

Delhi has imposed Section 144 (prohibitory orders) for a period of 30 days, until March 12 in the national capital in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo March' call given by farmers for Tuesday.

Online Classes In Noida

Noida authority has asked schools located in the vicinity of the Noida express to conduct virtual classes for students of all the classes ahead of the farmer's protest to avert any untoward incident.

CRPF Deployed, Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Haryana

To maintain the law and order situation in the state, Haryana has deployed the CRPF and other security agencies. Mobile internet services and bulk SMS have also been suspended in seven districts until February 13.

In view of the farmers' protest, the Gurugram police on Monday tightened security on the Mewat, Rewari, and Jhajjar borders. Meanwhile, Gurugram police started checking suspicious vehicles and also put up barricades on the border for vehicles entering Gurugram while a large number of security personnel were deployed there.

In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the city for 60 days.