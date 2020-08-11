Online draw of Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission result 2020 on August 11, check all details here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to declare the results for the admissions to Class 1 on Tuesday (August 11) via online draw of lottery. It is to be noted that the online draw for KV Admission would be available on the youtube channel of respective Kendriya Vidyalayas. The application status of the students (merit list) would be available on the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from Wednesday (August 12) after 6 AM.

All those who have applied for the admissions in KVs can check the online lottery draw or check the official website to know the status of their application. Parents can alsocheck the online draw as and when it happens.

Here is how you can check the online lottery.

1. Go to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in and under About KVS, Go to Directories.

2. Click on Directory of KVS (Direct link provided here).

3. A new window with all the KVS and their details would be listed

4. Select the Region, State and City that you have applied for during admission and click on search to get the names of the KVs in the region.

5. The direct links for the respective websites would be available there. Click on the relevant link to go to the regional KV you have applied for.

6. For example, you have applied for admission in Central Delhi, then select Delhi as state and Central Delhi as region. The window would open for options of Kendriya Vidyalaya Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Kendriya Vidyalaya Gole Market would open. You can then click ont the direct link of the website provided there.

7. Once you reach the official website, click on the YouTube Channel link available to go to the respective page. The time for the online lotter draw would be available.

The online application process for class 1 started on July 20 and was closed on August 7. The KVS will release a total of three lists for Class 1 admission. The second list would be declared on August 24 and the third list would be released on August 28, 2020.