Only 28 Local Terrorists Active In Kashmir: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir, has said that only 28 local terrorists are now active in the Kashmir valley. He added that for all those who have given shelter or support to terrorists in past, action will be taken against them according to law.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Only 28 Local Terrorists Active In Kashmir: ADGP Vijay Kumar



Kumar was speaking on the sidelines of All India women’s Football cricket tournament. He said, “There is a provision in law if any encounter happens in any house or was used to harbouring terrorists, we will generally make arrests but now we seize the property."

On Amarnath yatra's security, he said “We will provide foolproof security. We will take the help of technology and I hope till the Amarnath yatra starts, the number of terrorists will further come down. I am happy to share with you that in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the lowest number of terrorists are active at present. The numbers have been brought down to 28."

In the past few months, investigative agencies have carried out a big clampdown against terrorists and terror sympathisers. In the last few months, organisations like NIA, SIA, and others have attached assets of more than 300 terrorists and their supporters. 

On the security of the upcoming G20 meeting in Kashmir, which is scheduled in May, the JK police, CAPF, and army are preparing for security. 

