हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Only 45 days are left for TMC, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls that are scheduled to begin from March 27 and the votes will be counted on May 2.  

Only 45 days are left for TMC, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021
File Photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (March 16, 2021) slammed \Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said that only 45 days are left for the Mamata Banerjee-led government. 

Yogi Adityanath while addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Purulia district said, "The moment I met families of the deceased BJP party workers, I knew TMC`s hooliganism and anarchy will last for just the next 45 days. After May 2, they will be ousted from power."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added, "There is a change. Before 2014, there was a generation in the country, which used to fear that their secularism will be at risk if they visit a temple. But now, I see Mamata Didi reciting Chandi Path at a temple."

The UP CM, one of BJP's star-campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, highlighted that the state is the land of great seers and personalities. He added that BJP has come to protect their legacies.

He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his visits to temples in the poll-bound states. Yogi said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also goes to the temple during election time. And a priest had to tell him to sit in a correct posture when he (Rahul Gandhi) went there."

He urged people to vote for BJP in the West Bengal assembly polls and said that if voted to power, the party will punish those behind the killing of BJP activists in the state.

This is to be noted that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls that are scheduled to begin from March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal assembly election 2021West Bengal election
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee's attack allegations reveal desperation: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Must Watch

PT5M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Why Aamir Khan said goodbye to social media?