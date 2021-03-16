Only 45 days are left for TMC, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (March 16, 2021) slammed \Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said that only 45 days are left for the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Yogi Adityanath while addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Purulia district said, "The moment I met families of the deceased BJP party workers, I knew TMC`s hooliganism and anarchy will last for just the next 45 days. After May 2, they will be ousted from power."

मात्र 45 दिन शेष हैं। 02 मई के बाद TMC की सरकार की विदाई सुनिश्चित है... pic.twitter.com/mmByoG6wF8 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 16, 2021

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added, "There is a change. Before 2014, there was a generation in the country, which used to fear that their secularism will be at risk if they visit a temple. But now, I see Mamata Didi reciting Chandi Path at a temple."

The UP CM, one of BJP's star-campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, highlighted that the state is the land of great seers and personalities. He added that BJP has come to protect their legacies.

वर्ष 2014 के पहले इस देश के अंदर एक ऐसी पीढ़ी जन्मी जिसका सेकुलरिज्म मन्दिर जाने से खतरे में पड़ जाता था। लेकिन आज मैं देख रहा हूं कि ममता दीदी भी अब मंदिर में 'चंडी पाठ' कर रही हैं। यह है परिवर्तन। यह है अपना 'नया भारत'। pic.twitter.com/wR1reMrNSb — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 16, 2021

He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his visits to temples in the poll-bound states. Yogi said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also goes to the temple during election time. And a priest had to tell him to sit in a correct posture when he (Rahul Gandhi) went there."

He urged people to vote for BJP in the West Bengal assembly polls and said that if voted to power, the party will punish those behind the killing of BJP activists in the state.

This is to be noted that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls that are scheduled to begin from March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.

