'Only BJP cares for Tribals': JP Nadda lauds Centre for Tribal upliftment

New Delhi: BJP national president, JP Nadda, addressed a rally in Ballari, Karnataka on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Speaking to the public, BJP chief raised the issue of tribals and indirectly attacked the Congress by saying that the tribals were not given equal representation for 70 years.

“For 70 years nobody else other than BJP ever cared for tribal people in the country or gave them equal representation. Today BJP made a tribal woman President of India for the very first time,” Nadda said in the rally.

He claimed that the current BJP regime is dedicated to the advancement of tribal society and have been given priority in every programme, including housing, education, health, as well as tribal scholarships and the Eklavya Vidyalaya.

Nadda also remarked on the political era in which the demands of the Dalit, Valmiki, and tribal groups are being served by the national govt and expressed his pride in it. He remarked, "We are ready to help the tribals sisters and brothers in whatever manner we can.”