Only Few Days Left For Uttarakhand Co-operative Bank Recruitment Application, Apply Immediately

New Delhi: Vacancy has been taken out for many posts in Uttarakhand. These recruitments have been released by the Cooperative Institutional Services Board for various vacancies in cooperative banks of the state. Here applications are sought from eligible candidates for recruitment to many posts including bank manager. According to the recruitment notification, candidates can fill the online application form for these posts by 30 April 2024. Candidates must check the recruitment notification before applying.

Age Limit :

Candidates applying for recruitment to various posts in cooperative banks in Uttarakhand should be between 21 to 42 years.

Number Of Posts :

Under this recruitment drive, a total of 233 posts of Group-3 (Clerk--Cashier), Group-2 (Junior Branch Manager), Group-1 (Senior Branch Manager), Assistant Manager and Manager will be filled.

Clerk--Cashier – 162 Posts

Junior Branch Manager - 54 Posts

Senior Branch Manager - 9 Posts

Assistant Manager - 6 Posts

Manager - 2 Posts



Educational Qualification :

Candidates applying for the posts of Clerk--Cashier/Junior Branch Manager/Senior Branch Manager should have a Graduation degree.

For Assistant Manager posts, applicants should have completed graduation or post graduation with at least 55 percent marks.

Candidates applying for Manager posts should be Graduate with at least 60 percent marks or Post Graduate with 55 percent marks.

How To Apply Online?

STEP 1: Go to the official website cooperative.uk.gov.in.

STEP 2: The candidates click on the 'Recruitment' tab.

STEP 3: Click on the 'Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2024' link.

STEP 4: Click on the 'Apply Online' link.

STEP 5: Upload the required information and documents sought.

STEP 6: Pay the application fee.

STEP 7: Submit the application form.