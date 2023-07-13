trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634709
JJP MLA ISHWAR SINGH

Only In Haryana! Woman SLAPS MLA Over Mismanagement Of Flood Situation In Kaithal - Watch Video

The woman was apparently furious over the flood situation at the Bhatia village in JJP MLA Ishwar Singh’s Ghula constituency due to spilling of the Ghaggar river

Kaithal (Haryana): A woman allegedly slapped JJP MLA Ishwar Singh on Wednesday when he was assessing the flood situation in his constituency, the apparent video of which has gone viral on social media. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Haryana. The woman was apparently furious over the flood situation at the Bhatia village in Singh’s Ghula constituency due to spilling of the Ghaggar river.

When reached, Singh said he had gone to evaluate the situation but the  woman and some other people, annoyed by inundation in their village caused by the rupture of a ‘bundh (small dam)’, confronted him. “The woman said that if I had wanted, the ‘bundh’ would not have broken. Though I clarified to her that it was a natural disaster and there had been heavy rain during the past few days,” Singh said.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral on the social media which shows a woman hitting the MLA in front of the public, while cursing him. “Why did you come now?” says the woman before hitting the MLA.


Singh, however, said he has not requested for any action to be taken against the woman. “I don’t want any action (to be taken) for what she did,” he said.

Several villages in Punjab and Haryana have been affected by the spilling Ghaggar river after the recent rainfall. Relief measures are underway on a large scale in the two states as many parts remained submerged following unceasing rainfall in the region.

