‘Only Rs 600 found from Patna home’: Congress MLA accuses BJP for IT raid

Ranchi: Income tax raids continued for the second day in a row at the Ranchi home of Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh. Officials from the IT department were spotted at the residence of the Congress leader. Jaimangal Singh has brushed off the allegations and said that the Income Tax Officers have not found anything and have been forcefully keeping him confined at his residence. He also alleged the BJP of misusing the agency against him for opposing them and accused BJP’s Babulal Marandi, Nishikant Dubey and HB Sarma of sending IT officers to raid his residence.

The raids came after Chief Minister Hemant Soren requested a three-week extension from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency for questioning in the illegal mining case.

“They didn't get anything despite raids. How will they save me from disrespect & Naxal attacks, or will save my children from kidnapping attempts? They're here on the diktats of their seniors,” Jaimangal Singh said.

Accusing the BJP for sending IT officers at his home, Singh said, “We have been against BJP that's why we were raided. None of the income tax officers gave any info that I have Rs 1 crore assets. My relatives are being harassed too. IT officials are being sent at the behest of BJP's Babulal Marandi, Nishikant Dubey, HB Sarma.”

“Raids were conducted at my residences in various places. They got some papers & Rs 600 from my Patna residence. They are yet to find anything at Ranchi home. They're just sitting here and are forcefully keeping us confined in the home,” he added.

Earlier on November 4, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being afraid of Congress and its supporters. "I believe that Narendra Modi is the first PM of independent India who is afraid of Congress and its supporters and is trying to subdue its (Congress`) voice with the help of central agencies," Sinha said.

Soon after the Income tax department started its raids at the residence of MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh in Ranchi, the Congress spokesperson said, "Yesterday only, the CM was summoned by the ED and today Congress MLAs are being raided by IT, which proves that it is an attempt of BJP to demolish a democratic government in Jharkhand, which will never be successful in the state."

"I want to add that the people of Jharkhand are with the Mahagathbandhan government and you cannot establish your government in this state till 2029," said Sinha. Reacting to the allegations, BJP MLA CP Singh said that the opposition was getting agitated as the country is moving on the path of development under Prime Minster Modi`s leadership. "People in the opposition are agitated because the country is on its path to becoming Vishwaguru and is continuously developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," BJP MLA CP Singh said.

(With ANI inputs)