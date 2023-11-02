ALWAR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew intriguing parallels between the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and the political tussle between the Congress and BJP in Rajasthan. Speaking at a rally in Alwar on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath pointed out, "Are you watching how the Taliban mindset is being crushed in Gaza? Hitting the target and crushing it with precision." Furthermore, CM Yogi emphasized that the "solution to the Taliban is Bajrang Bali's mace."

Taking a strong stance against the Rajasthan Congress, CM Yogi Adityanath stated, "Anarchy, hooliganism, and terrorism are a curse to society. When politics gets entangled with them, it adversely affects civilized society."

Congress Responsible For Kashmir Problem: Yogi

Continuing his critique of the Congress, Yogi said, "Sardar Patel integrated Kashmir into India, but Congress leader Jawaharlal Nehru's decisions contributed to the spread of terrorism. When the BJP government took charge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah made significant strides in resolving the Kashmir issue and eradicating terrorism."

Rise In Crime Against Women In Rajasthan

CM Yogi also raised concerns about the rising number of crimes against women in Rajasthan, stating, "If Congress succeeds, sisters and daughters will be exploited due to the Taliban mentality."

PM Modi Hits Out At Congress

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan. He expressed that the state was earning a bad reputation due to incidents of violence against women and Dalits. PM Modi called for the BJP to take control in the upcoming assembly polls to ensure women's security.

Addressing a rally in Chittorgarh, PM Modi commented, "The Congress government in Rajasthan has marred the state over the past 5 years. It pains me to see that the state leads in crime statistics, especially concerning violence against women. Is this what you voted for? Congress has left no stone unturned in plundering the state."