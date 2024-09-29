‘Only Visit During Polls...’: CM Mamata Accuses Centre Of Depriving West Bengal Of Flood Relief

West Bengal Chief Minister on Sunday charged Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for denying flood relief help to West Bengal, describing the flood situation as ‘alarming.’ Banerjee was en route to north Bengal for assessment of the ongoing flood crisis when she stated that her administration is tackling the disaster with a war-footing approach.

Accusing the Centre of neglecting its responsibilities, Banerjee stated that despite multiple reminders, the Centre has not carried out maintenance on the Farakka barrage, leading to a significant reduction in its water-holding capacity. "Only Bengal is being deprived of flood grants", Banerjee claimed.

She alleged that BJP leaders "only visit West Bengal during polls but forget about the state when it matters most."

"North Bengal is reeling under flood. Districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar have been affected. Due to heavy rain in catchment areas of Koshi river, places in Bihar and Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur districts of Bengal will be affected soon,” she said on her way to Siliguri.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the chief secretary has been dispatched to north Bengal, with an administrative meeting scheduled at 5 pm at Uttarkanya in Siliguri, which she will preside over.

Responding to a query, Banerjee confirmed that the Darjeeling Hills have been severely impacted by landslides, and the state administration, in coordination with the army, is actively working to restore road connectivity in the affected areas.

(With PTI inputs)