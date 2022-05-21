हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Om Prakash Chautala

OP Chautala, former Haryana CM, convicted in disproportionate assets case

The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of the sentence on May 26.

OP Chautala, former Haryana CM, convicted in disproportionate assets case
File photo (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday convicted former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a case related to disproportionate assets. Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of the sentence.

The CBI had lodged the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed on March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Om Prakash ChautalaOP ChautalaHaryana CMHaryana politicsCBI
Next
Story

Omicron subvariant BA.4 found in Tamil Nadu, says state health minister

Must Watch

PT2M16S

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Section 144 to remain enforce in Mathura till July 16