Opening Date, Ticket Details of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Garden, Now Known As Amrit Udyan

New Delhi: As part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President's official residence, has assigned its gardens a new collective identity, according to agency reports.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens now go by the name Amrit Udyan in honour of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, according to Deputy Press Secretary to the President Navika Gupta. The garden will be opened from January 31 by the President Droupadi Murmu.

The gardens will be accessible to the general public on January 31 and will be open until March 2023. (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and on March 18 on account of Holi). According to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the gardens will be open from March 28 to March 31 for people in special categories such as farmers (on March 28), people with disabilities (on March 29), defence personnel, paramilitary forces, and police (on March 30), and for women (including tribal women's SHGs on March 31).

#WATCH | Delhi: 'Amrit Udyan' (earlier known as Mughal Gardens) to open for the public from January 31, 2023. pic.twitter.com/6HB9GhmGu6 January 28, 2023

The Amrit Udyan draws its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens in Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia. On the Rashtrapati Bhavan website, both Mughal Gardens and Amrit Udyan are mentioned. The website claims that Amrit Udyan, which spans 15 acres, is frequently described as the presidential palace's "soul".

"The collective identity of all the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be 'Amrit Udyan'," says Ajay Singh, Press Secretary to President. Earlier there were descriptive identities, now a sinlge new identity has been given to the gardens.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan website says, "The Amrit Udyan had up till now been opened for the public only during the annual festival, Udyan Utsav, held in the months of February-March but Mughal Gardens, which forms the third Circuit of Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, will now be open for the public from August till March".

Visitors can reserve slots through online advance booking at- https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx