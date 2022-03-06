Operation Ganga: Nearly 16,000 people evacuated from Ukraine so far, says Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today said that nearly 16,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated out of Ukraine under "Operation Ganga" so far.

On Sunday, 2,135 Indian citizens returned back home on Sunday through 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine`s neighbouring countries. Among the special civilian flights on Sunday, nine landed in New Delhi while two in Mumbai. There were six flights from Budapest, two from Bucharest, two from Rzeszow and one from Kosice.

"The number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13,852. Till date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries as part of Operation Ganga," Union Ministry of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a statement on Sunday.

On Monday, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (5), Suceva (2) and Bucharest (1), evacuating more than 1,500 Indians back home.

Live TV