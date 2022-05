In a major joint operation named 'Operation Khojbeen', Indian Coast Guard and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have apprehended drugs worth over Rs 1,526 crore off the coast of Lakshadweep islands in Arabian Sea from two fishing boats named 'Prince' and 'Little Jesus'. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) interdicted 218 kg heroin in mid sea drug bust off the coast of Lakshadweep Islands.

