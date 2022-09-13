'Operation Lotus in Punjab': 'SERIAL KILLER' BJP offering Rs 20-25 cr to our MLAs, alleges AAP

Chandigarh: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has made big allegations against BJP, claiming that the saffron party is secretly conducting “Operation Lotus” to topple its democratically elected Bhagwant Mann government in the state. AAP leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its 10 MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state.

Cheema alleged that under the BJP's 'Operation Lotus', some AAP legislators in the state had been approached by the people from the BJP. The senior AAP leader claimed that seven to 10 AAP MLAs have been approached with offers of money and ministerial positions.

“Our MLAs in Punjab are being contacted by 'serial killer' BJP. They are being contacted telephonically by some people of the BJP who were sent by the BJP's central leadership to break our legislators away from the party,” said Cheema. "They approached our MLAs and told them that their meeting will be arranged with big leaders in Delhi, and also offered them Rs 25 crore each,” he said.

Serial Killer BJP अब पंजाब में अपना Operation Lotus लेकर आ गई है।



Punjab में AAP के MLAs को ₹25-25 crore के offer दे रही है।



लेकिन BJP भूल रही है कि आम आदमी पार्टी का एक भी विधायक बिकाऊ नहीं है। दिल्ली की तरह पंजाब में भी BJP का Operation Fail होगा।



- @HarpalCheemaMLA pic.twitter.com/45h9RD3e1i — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) September 13, 2022

The state finance minister further alleged that the legislators were also asked to bring more MLAs along and in that case, more money will be given. He alleged that the BJP was trying to ‘buy’ AAP MLAs in Punjab while claiming that such attempts had earlier failed in Delhi where it had targeted the AAP legislators.

For the past one week, attempts were being made regularly to buy our legislators, he said. “Seven to 10 MLAs were approached directly or indirectly by the BJP through its people,” he said while refusing to name the MLAs who were allegedly approached.

Among those people from the BJP who approached the AAP MLAs included some from Punjab and others from Delhi, Cheema claimed, adding the party will present the proof in this regard at an appropriate time.

However, BJP has not reacted to these allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as yet.