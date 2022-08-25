New Delhi: Amid a bitter war of words with the ruling BJP at the Centre over allegations that it was poaching AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister has called a crucial meeting to discuss the issue on Thursday. According to reports, the AAP MLAs are scheduled to meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here at 11 am today to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.

Sources in the party said all the AAP legislators have been called for the meeting, adding that some of them could not be contacted. It may be noted that Delhi’s ruling party has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Importantly, the Kejriwal government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government's liquor "scam".