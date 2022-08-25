NewsIndia
OPERATION LOTUS

Operation Lotus: Many AAP MLAs ‘UNTRACEABLE’ as Arvind Kejriwal calls key party meet

BJP's alleged poaching of AAP MLAs: Delhi's ruling AAP party has accused the BJP of poaching its MLAs. Delhi Chief Minister has called a crucial meeting today to discuss the issue. The AAP MLAs are scheduled to meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 11 am.

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Arvind Kejriwal has called a crucial meeting of AAP MLAs
  • Many AAP MLAs are reportedly missing
  • AAP has accused BJP of conducting 'Operation Lotus'
  • AAP MLAs are due to meet at Kejriwal's residence to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP

New Delhi: Amid a bitter war of words with the ruling BJP at the Centre over allegations that it was poaching AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister has called a crucial meeting to discuss the issue on Thursday. According to reports, the AAP MLAs are scheduled to meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here at 11 am today to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.

Sources in the party said all the AAP legislators have been called for the meeting, adding that some of them could not be contacted. It may be noted that Delhi’s ruling party has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Importantly, the Kejriwal government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government's liquor "scam".

Operation LotusAAP MLAs meetArvind KejriwalBJPPoaching of AAP MLAs

