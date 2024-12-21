Operation Praghat: How Assam Police Unveiled Major Terrorist Plot Aimed at ‘Spreading Hatred’? — EXPLAINED

In a massive breakthrough, Assam Police has unearthed one of the largest terrorist modules in the northeastern state, exposing a deep-rooted conspiracy aimed at spreading religious hatred across India. Authorities have revealed a series of shocking discoveries that highlight the extent of the plot to destabilize the nation.

According to the evidence in possession of Zee News, the terrorists had been using religious extremism to undermine the country’s social fabric.

Here's an exclusive look at what has been uncovered so far:

Key Developments In Operation Praghat:

- Assam Police has arrested 8 individuals linked to the terror network.

- The evidence recovered from the terrorists has been shared exclusively with Zee News.

- A thorough investigation is underway into the recovered material, which sheds light on the operation’s scope.

Evidence Revealed

1. Jamaat Ulema-e-Hind ID Card: Found to be issued in Murshidabad, this organization has been under scrutiny for its links to Bangladesh's terror network.

2. Suspicious Mobile Phones: The recovered mobiles contain possible connections to terrorist activities. Investigations are ongoing, and it's expected that they will help uncover the network.

3. Fake Aadhar Cards: Eight of the arrested individuals were found with counterfeit Aadhar cards, indicating a local network being created for false identities.

4. Fake PAN Cards: Along with Aadhar cards, fake PAN cards were also seized. Investigations are underway to determine their origin.

5. Passports: A passport found among the evidence reveals regular travel between terrorists in Pakistan and Bangladesh, pointing to cross-border terrorism.

6. Bangladeshi National Among Arrested: One of the arrested suspects is a Bangladeshi citizen who had integrated so well into the local community that his capture was difficult at first glance.

7. Radicalizing Book “Khut Baatul Islam”: This book, aimed at inciting jihad, was being circulated among youth to fuel radicalization. It encourages young people to take up arms in the name of Islam and spread religious extremism. Published in Bangladesh, it falsely claims that India’s Muslims are under threat and encourages violent actions for their protection.

The Plan To Spread Terror

The evidence suggests that a highly organized effort was underway to foster terrorism from Bangladesh into India. The operation was designed in stages:

Phase 1: Indoctrinating madrasa teachers, using jihadist texts to incite local youth, and spreading the book "Khut Baatul Islam" to push radical ideologies.

Phase 2: Providing jihad training to imams.

Phase 3: Brainwashing common Muslims to rally behind the jihadist cause.

Phase 4: Training operatives in weaponry and suicide attacks.

This plot had been active for months, particularly in Assam's Gwalpara and Morigaon regions, where several imams and madrasa teachers were arrested in 2023 and 2024 under suspicion of being sleeper cell operatives.

Terrorist Networks Exposed

The operation has linked multiple terror groups to the plot, including Al-Qaeda, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), and Ansarul Bangla Team. Sources also indicate ties to Pakistan, suggesting foreign support for spreading the agenda of terror. The network was attempting to expand its reach beyond Assam into West Bengal, Kerala, and northern India.

The terrorists were allegedly recruiting operatives in Bengali, planning attacks against leaders of RSS and other Hindu organizations. Since the political changes in Bangladesh, extremist organizations have gained more freedom to pursue anti-India activities. However, India’s security agencies, alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), acted swiftly, preventing the terrorists from executing their plans.

Targeted Locations

The key cities targeted by this network include Dhubri, Gwalpara, Guwahati in Assam, and Malda, Murshidabad, and Kolkata in West Bengal. As Operation Praghat continues, authorities remain vigilant, determined to prevent the spread of terror from Bangladesh into India. The country's security agencies are on high alert, and these terror plans are unlikely to succeed in the face of India's preparedness and vigilance.