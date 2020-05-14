हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Operation Samudrasetu: INS Jalashwa in Maldives for Phase 2 of repatriation, to reach India on May 15

The ship will enter Male port in the early hours of May 15 and begin embarkation of Indian citizens who have already registered with the Indian Embassy in the Maldives.

Operation Samudrasetu: INS Jalashwa in Maldives for Phase 2 of repatriation, to reach India on May 15

Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa has returned to Male in the Maldives to begin Phase two of Operation Samudra Setu, the repatriation of Indian nationals from foreign shores by sea. The ship will enter Male port in the early hours of May 15 and begin embarkation of Indian citizens who have already registered with the Indian Embassy in the Maldives.

On her second trip, INS Jalashwa is planned to embark 700 Indian citizens and will depart for Kochi by the night of May 15.

Earlier, after successfully bringing home 698 Indian nationals to Kochi on May 12, INS Jalashwa proceeded for preparatory activities towards Phase II of the evacuation operation which included disinfection and sanitisation of the entire ship with special attention to the areas occupied by the previous set of repatriated citizens.

The ship is anchored off Male and will undertake embarkation of the second set of Indian nationals on May 15, wherein approximately 700 Indian nationals, including 100 women and children would be repatriated. The Indian nationals who have been manifested for evacuation will be screened medically, allotted IDs and their baggage sanitised before boarding the ship.

