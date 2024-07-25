Operation Sarp Vinaash 2.0: Army Launches Biggest Anti-Terror Ops In Jammu In 21 Years; Know All About It

The Indian Army has launched Operation Sarp Vinaash 2.0 in response to heightened terror attacks in Jammu division, targeting 55 active terrorists in the region. This is the biggest anti-terror operation in the last 21 years, and it's being closely monitored by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The report is being sent directly to the National Security Adviser and the Chief of Army Staff. The operation is a response to the sharp spike in terrorist attacks in Jammu over the last two years, which have claimed the lives of 48 army personnel in the last two years.

Troop Reinforcement And Strategic Deployment

The army has deployed an additional 3,000 troops, including 200 snipers and 500 para commandos, to neutralize the terrorist threat. The operation is being carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, and its progress is being directly reported to the National Security Advisor and the Chief of Army Staff.

The army has also sought the help of Village Defense Guards (VDGs), who played a crucial role in eliminating terrorism in Jammu between 1995 and 2003. These VDGs have an understanding of the local area and the challenges here, so the army and security forces take their help to reach difficult terrains where the terrorists hide.

"Over the past two years, 48 soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, underscoring the urgency to intensify our counter-terrorism efforts," stated a military spokesperson.

Focus On Dismantling Terrorist Networks

The operation aims to dismantle the Over Ground Worker (OGW) network, which provides logistical support to terrorists, including food, shelter, and weapons. That is why the operation focuses on eliminating this existing network of terror. The army is also working to prevent infiltration along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC), where BSF and army personnel are on high alert.

The operation is currently underway in Doda, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts of Jammu, where the 55 terrorists are believed to be hiding. The army is determined to eliminate the terrorist threat and foil Pakistan's plans to make Jammu a hub of terrorism.