Opinion | As Supreme Court Weighs Options, This Is Why Centre Must Cancel NEET 2024 Exam

NEET-UG 2024 Result Scam: As soon as the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results for the medical entrance exam on June 4, it was put in the docks over allegations relating to paper leaks, cheating scams and questionable grace marks. The exams took place on May 5 across 4,750 centres with a total participation standing of 24 lakh aspirants. On Thursday, the Centre submitted before the Supreme Court that it would be nullifying additional marks awarded to 1,563 students and ordering a re-test for these individuals.

Despite this intervention, the unrest has not subsided. Candidates continue to protest, demanding a full re-conduct of the NEET-UG exams. The fact that an unprecedented 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720 only adds fuel to the fire, raising further questions about the integrity of the exam.

Reports of cheating and corruption have surfaced across various states, from Gujarat to Bihar. A cheating gang has been busted in Godhra which was involved in centre manipulation and filling blank answers in exchange for hefty sums. The accused instructed candidates to answer only questions they were confident about and leave the rest blank only to be filled in by another gang member. In Bihar, the EOU have arrested 13 people, so far after allegations of a paper leak. Among them are four NEET UG candidates, their family members, and members of an organization called Salver Gang. The EOU has also not eliminated the probability of a possible paper leak.

Another prospect that is raising the eyebrows is the allocation of grace marks. According to the NTA, all 1,563 students were given grace marks due to issues at exam centres, including receiving incorrect question papers. However, the candidates have accused the NTA of granting hundreds of marks as grace marks, a claim the agency had denied. Grace marks to over 1500 students at once showing that there may be some big fish involved in the NEET scam. A thorough probe is needed in the case.

Meanwhile, the debate over the alleged scam in NEET-UG 2024 has escalated in Tamil Nadu as the ruling Dravidian Model (DMK) government and its allies, along with the opposition AIADMK, are demanding the abolition of the exam.

On the other hand, the opposition has demanded a CBI probe into the matter, the Congress party is accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the education system. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has charged Paper leaks, rigging, and corruption have become an integral part of many examinations including NEET. Kharge held the Modi government directly responsible for this.

Amid the rising controversy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured the candidates that a transparent process will be followed and they should not worry. However, he has ruled out the possibility of a paper leak and cancellation of the exam.

The BJP, currently running a coalition government, needs to win the trust of youngsters, even if there is only a one per cent chance of irregularities. The future and careers of thousands of students are at stake, and this should not become an ego issue for the government. It is crucial to send a clear message to the youth that the government stands with the students, not with scamsters or paper-leak gangs. By doing so, the government can also help restore faith in the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Agniveer scheme has already contributed to the BJP's poll drubbing as most of the youth did not agree with the scheme. It has eroded the youth's trust in the government. After the poll results, the government is now considering changes in the short-service recruitment scheme. When the government is ready to take corrective measures in a sensitive issue related to national security, then it should remain open for such challenges in the examinations like NTA or JEE or any government job recruitment exams.