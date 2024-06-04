Opinion: This Election, Biggest Winner Is DEMOCRACY

Democracies often face challenges. The concept itself has many loop holes - representation by numbers, first past the post, divisive nature of contest via communalism etc. Still, it serves as the best form of governance.

Why?

Certain things aren't perfect. They are just beautiful. The best possible.

Democracy is one such concept. Reason: the checks and balances - Institutions checking on institutions, parties checking on parties, and, most importantly rulers being checked upon strong opposition figures.

The 'availability of options' empowers the junta with 'freedom to choose'. This 'freedom to choose' further balances the power - ensuring a strong onus on rulers to be rightful with their acts. If they don't perform, they'll be replaced with better options.

However, if a situation arises, where there is no challenger to the ones in power - the same serves as the biggest challenge to democracy. Some even term the situation a 'threat to democracy'.

The situation occurs 1) Either the regime is too good; Or 2) The opposers are too incompetent.

Case number 1 is yet to happen in global history, the 2nd needs to be addressed.

2014, the 2nd scenario was much more evident, coupled with a Modi wave and an anti-incumbency of 10 years. If 2014 was unprecedented, the decade that followed was never-seen-before in Indian politics. From being a leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became a phenomenon - an invincible one. So became his party, the BJP - the strongest, one that can make or break governments even if the mandate is not their side. They became so big that political pundits were more about calculating their "victory margins", and not the victory.

While the BJP got stronger every day, the Congress saw its worst. Its stalwarts, including those who had served as Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, left the organisation for good. Rahul Gandhi - the face - became the President, and quit after an year - owing to his party's worst performance ever.

The BJP saw rise of new Chief Minister - Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manohar Lal Khattar, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Mohan Yadav - leaders who were themselves surprised when the were announced for the top job.

The Opposition, on the other hand, was clueless as to how to build its organisation. The situation became even more pathetic after the year 2019. The Opposition, it seemed, was decimated. The Opposition for the next three years was so scattered that many thought it won't bounce back for decades.

The Modi government leaders, in their interviews, even started saying that they are preparing for 2050. The top leaders bluntly said that they are preparing for the next term. The party fought on slogan of "Abki Baar, 400 Paar". Party president, in one of the top election comments, told Indian Express that it has grown up from the shadows of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh - it's parent organisation.

The BJP's (over) confidence was unprecedented. So are results. The "400 paar" theory has failed. BJP will need RSS - more than before. The party may not prepare for 2050. End the Wave - it was surely not there.

The fact of the matter is - BJP is still the single largest party, fetching a vote share close to 40%. This too, isn't less an achievement after a 10-year rule.

But the functioning will not be on the basis of "whims and fancies". Leaders occupying treasury benches would be more attendent, and will have to answer more questions than ever before. Zero Hours and Question Hours would be more interesting.

And most importantly, "who... if not him" question will take a rest for some time.