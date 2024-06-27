'Oppn Will Be In Attacking Mode...,' Says Jairam Ramesh After INDIA Bloc Meeting

New Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders chaired a meeting on Thursday at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi. The senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said that the alliance has discussed about strategies and now the opposition is in attacking mode towards the government.

A meeting of INDIA bloc leaders was held at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the opposition's strategy for the remaining session.

"We discussed on our strategies for the remaining four days. There will be a 'motion of thanks' following the President's address. We also discussed that. Today, we talked about multiple issues including how the speaker of the Lok Sabha was elected and the President's joint address", Ramesh said, ANI reported.

Congress leader further said that the opposition will be in attacking mode.

"The opposition will be in attacking mode. The mandate of the Lok Sabha polls is a personal, political and moral defeat of the Prime Minister. The opposition will remind him of this every day", he said.

Several prominent leaders were also in the meeting including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Gaurav Gogoi, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Hanuman Beniwal, DMK MP T Siva, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

While speaking about the key meeting, DMK MP T Siva said, "We will give notices (in Parliament) on the NEET issue tomorrow."

After attending the opposition meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also said that we will raise the voice in parliament against all the issues burning in the country.