'Opportunity For J&K People...' Mehbooba Mufti On 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has said that the ongoing elections in Jammu and Kashmir are a crucial opportunity to amplify the voice of the region's people in parliament.

During the election campaign, Mufti said, "We tried to put up a unanimous fight. I strived for it because the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is crucial."

Mehbooba expressed amazement at the NC's public ridicule of the PDP and its assertion that the party had become irrelevant in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As a result, I left my home and travelled across Rajouri, Poonch, and the Kashmir Valley to assess the veracity of the claims made by the NC party. I wanted to see for myself how a party that ended the Taskforce, Ikhwaan, repealed POTA and quashed thousands of FIRs against youth to safeguard their future, could vanish from the scene. But what I am witnessing is pure rays of hope amidst the pervasive uncertainty. The massive support I am receiving from my people across is truly overwhelming," she said.

"The era of gun culture, pillage, and fear that used to haunt every single street of Kashmir in the past ceased to exist when PDP formed the government in 2003," Mehbooba said, urging people not to lose hope and emphasizing that the current elections transcended mundane issues like infrastructure development.

The PDP President said that the ongoing measures are meant to convey the unequivocal message to the parliament that the actions taken on August 5, 2019, were unjust and must be rectified.

She also said that noting that residents of Jammu and Ladakh were joining the chorus of dissent against the events of August 5, 2019.

"Therefore, understand that the present polls are not the assembly elections aimed at providing civic amenities to the people. These elections are about our rights and our fight to get them back," Mehbooba said.