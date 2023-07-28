trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641432
NewsIndia
MANIPUR VIOLENCE

Opposition Alliance INDIA's Leaders To Visit Strife Hit Manipur On July 29-30; Build Pressure On BJP

A Congress leader said that a delegation of 20 MPs of INDIA will visit Manipur for two days and try to meet the victim families and people

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 07:25 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Opposition Alliance INDIA's Leaders To Visit Strife Hit Manipur On July 29-30; Build Pressure On BJP

New Delhi: A delegation of 20 Opposition party MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will visit violence-hit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to get a first-hand account of the situation.

A Congress leader said that a delegation of 20 MPs of INDIA will visit Manipur for two days and try to meet the victim families and people, who have taken refuge in the relief camps in the northeastern state and will try to get the first-hand account of the situation there.

Parliament’s Monsoon Session has witnessed uproar over the situation in Manipur as the opposition parties have been demanding for a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also a discussion on Manipur issue in both the Houses.

cre Trending Stories

The INDIA bloc-led by the Congress has also moved a no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha over the Manipur situation on Wednesday.

In the ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur on May 3 this year, hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The opposition parties have been demanding for imposition of the President’s Rule and also immediate removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the state for failing miserably to control the situation.

Last month, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also visited the violence hit state for two days.

He had met victim families and people staying in the relief camps. He also met the Governor and appealed for peace in the northeastern state. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona