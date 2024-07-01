New Delhi: As Parliament reconvened on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi counters the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Violent Hindu' remarks and asserts that calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter. While Rahul Gandhi opposed Modi's statement in Parliament and said, "Modi, BJP, RSS, not the entire Hindu community."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted BJP and said that those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence and hatred. Gandhi added, "Aap Hindu ho hi nahi…"

#WATCH | Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…Aap Hindu ho hi nahi…"



PM Modi is present in the House. pic.twitter.com/mdHtPI9TvL — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remark, Modi said, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter."

#WATCH | After LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attacks him, PM Modi responds by saying, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter."

Responding to Congress leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu.

"The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn’t know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise," Amit Shah said.