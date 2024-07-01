Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762281
NewsIndia
CONGRESS

Watch: Opposition, BJP Spar Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Violent Hindu' Remark; Shah Seeks Apology

In the parliamentary session, PM Modi counters the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Violent Hindu' remarks.

Written By Surbhi Sinha|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Opposition, BJP Spar Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Violent Hindu' Remark; Shah Seeks Apology

New Delhi: As Parliament reconvened on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi counters the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Violent Hindu' remarks and asserts that calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter. While Rahul Gandhi opposed Modi's statement in Parliament and said, "Modi, BJP, RSS, not the entire Hindu community."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted BJP and said that those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence and hatred. Gandhi added, "Aap Hindu ho hi nahi…"

 "All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," Rahul Gandhi said. 

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remark, Modi said, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter."

 

 

Responding to Congress leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. 

"The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn’t know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise," Amit Shah said.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!