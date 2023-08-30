Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the opposition INDIA bloc has several choices to project as the prime ministerial candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only one. He was addressing a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day INDIA meeting that is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

"The question about choice for the prime minister's post should be asked to the BJP, which has only one choice that we have seen for the last nine years. INDIA alliance has several choices for the PM post. What choices does the BJP have?" Thackeray said in response to a question.

He also took a swipe at the Centre over its decision to slash by Rs 200 the LPG prices per cylinder as a "Raksha Bandhan" gift.



The government announced the cut in domestic cooking gas prices on Tuesday.

"Was there no Raksha Bandhan in the last nine years? As INDIA (alliance) progresses, the LPG cylinders will be given for free. No matter what they do, people are smart and understand everything," Thackeray said.

Replying to a question on the Niti Aayog's master plan for the economic transformation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thackeray said his party would oppose any such a move of the central government's intervention.

On whether a convenor would be appointed for the INDIA alliance, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, "Let's wait for the meeting and deliberations to take place."

In a swipe at the ruling alliance led by the BJP, he asked, "Does anyone know who the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convenor is."

INDIA bloc to provide formidable alternative to bring political change: Sharad Pawar

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of INDIA alliance meet on August 31 and September 1, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.



Addressing a press conference here, Pawar expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about political change.

Pawar said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within INDIA.

He said there is no confusion over NCP. "People will teach those who have left a lesson," he added, targeting estranged nephew Ajit Pawar who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra last month.

Asked about BSP chief Mayawati, Pawar said, "it is not known on whose side she is. Earlier she has had dialogue with BJP."

Former CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said in 2019, non-BJP parties got 23 crore votes, while BJP got 22 crore. "If we work together, we can win," he added.