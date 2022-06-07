New Delhi: The opposition on Monday (June 6, 2022) stepped up pressure for legal action against Nupur Sharma and demanded the arrest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for her controversial statement on Prophet Muhammad. Dismissing the saffron party's suspension of its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expulsion of its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as mere "drama" and "sham", the opposition parties called for strict legal action against the two. They also slammed the BJP-led Centre and accused it of denting the image of the country.

Congress, while asking why those responsible for putting out offensive comments had not been arrested yet, said it was unacceptable for the nation to apologise for such mistakes.

"Instead of doing a drama of action against anti-social elements in the party who have defamed India at the international level, it should immediately arrest them," Congress said.

"With their hate-mongering propagandist politics, BJP hasn't just shamed the country but put the nation which once stood for peace and harmony on trial for the whole world to see," it added.

"Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP's shameful bigotry has not only isolated us but also damaged India's standing globally," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP’s shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India’s standing globally. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 6, 2022

Senior party leader and former union minister P Chidambaram said it was not domestic criticism but an international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action against its functionaries.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP has led the country to such a situation that even "small countries are now challenging the great nation of India".

इतने छोटे छोटे देशों की भारत जैसे महान देश को आँखें दिखाने की हिम्मत हो गयी? मोदी जी और भाजपा ने देश का क्या हाल कर दिया। आज हर भारतवासी बेहद पीड़ित है, दुःख की सीमा नहीं। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 6, 2022

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also demanded the immediate arrest of the BJP functionaries and said that the country's image has been dented internationally due to the "wrong policies" of the BJP.

ALSO READ | 'Those who express bigotry at home should be...', Shashi Tharoor slams BJP

National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also said that the statements made to pander to a local audience have damaged Indian interests in a part of the world that is crucial to the country.

The opposition parties also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hit out at India for the comments by the two BJP functionaries.

The Left parties also alleged that the BJP was "forced to act" and suspend Nupur Sharma due to pressure from other countries.

"Nupur Sharma publicly thanked party leaders Amit Shah, PMO, and others for support. Now under pressure from other countries, they are forced to act and suspend her. These are patrons of hate speech," CPI-M said in a tweet.

Nupur Sharma publicly thanked party leaders Amit Shah, PMO and others for support. Now under pressure from other countries they are forced to act and suspend her. These are patrons of hate speech.

Condemn Isolate Defeat them

Save India — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the diplomatic fallout of the row over Nupur Sharma's statement against the Prophet continued as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Jordan, UAE, Maldives, Oman and Afghanistan joined several Muslim nations in condemning the alleged derogatory remarks.

(With agency inputs)