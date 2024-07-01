Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA SESSION

Opposition INDIA MPs Stage Walkout In Parliament Over NEET Irregularities

Opposition INDIA bloc walks out of Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi raises NEET irregularities issue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Opposition INDIA bloc staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Monday after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Before the walkout, Rahul Gandhi addressed the House, and said that the NEET issue is important for students across the country. "A message is disseminated to the country from Parliament. We want to give a message to students that the NEET issue is important for Parliament. So, to send this message, we want the Parliament to discuss this," Gandhi stated.

