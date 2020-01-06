Opposition misleading people, spreading false rumours regarding CAA: MoS G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has reiterated that the Opposition was trying to mislead and spread false rumours over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. "The Opposition is trying to mislead and spread false rumours regarding the CAA. They are trying to divide the society by discriminating people on the basis of their religion," said Reddy while speaking to media on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Reddy along with state BJP President Laxman and city president Ramachandra Rao inaugurated the `Sampark Abhiyan Program` in Hyderabad to raise awareness on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Asserting that CAA doesn`t discriminate on religion basis, Reddy urged the people to believe in the government and support the Act.

"Different leaders on different occasions have tried to pass the Citizenship Bill but it got cleared in the Parliament under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This government has given shelter to the homeless, constructed toilets in every village, allotted domestic gas cylinders to every house and bank account to every person. We have worked towards development irrespective of caste and creed," the Union Minister said.

Protests have erupted across the country over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Some protestors had argued that the CAA violates the secular identity of the country while others feared that it will endanger their linguistic and cultural identity.