Opposition MPs will gherao Parliament on July 22 against 3 farm laws, says INLD chief OP Chautala

New Delhi: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo OP Chautala on Wednesday (July 21) visited the Singhu border and said that opposition parties MPs will hold protests at the Parliament on July 22 during the ongoing Monsoon session to demand repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

"Opposition MPs will gherao Parliament tomorrow in protest against the three black laws and create such a situation that would force the Government to repeal these laws," ANI quoted Chautala as saying.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 19 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

On Tuesday, during his visit to Delhi`s Ghazipur border where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, the former Haryana CM, who has been recently released from prison after serving a 10-year jail term in the teachers' recruitment scam, had asserted that the three laws should be withdrawn.

He told the news agency, "These laws should be withdrawn. India is an agriculture-based country. Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy. This agitation is not only of farmers and labourers but for the entire nation." He added that they will fight for farmers' rights.

The farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year at the different borders of the national capital, against the three newly enacted farm laws-- Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday allowed farmers to stage demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the farm laws during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, PTI reported. A farm union leader assured the protesting farmers will hold peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, adding that no protester will go to Parliament.

