New Delhi: Suspended Opposition MPs on Wednesday (July 27, 2022) spent the night in the Parliament complex beneath an open sky in shifts to mark their strong protest against the central government which they claimed was not ready to hold discussion over key issues like price rise and increased GST rates.

The 50-hour long sit-in, which is likely to end around 5 pm on Friday, continued in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises. Many of the MPs passed most of the night chatting with each other, singing songs while braving the humid weather and hordes of mosquitoes. Suspended Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted a video of a mosquito sitting on the hand of an MP who is on the overnight protest roster of the Opposition on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Mosquitoes in Parliament but Opposition MPs are not afraid… @mansukhmandviya ji kindly save blood of Indians in Parliament … outside Blood are suck by Adani . #ParliamentMonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/tEpXyBuM44 — Manickam Tagore (@manickamtagore) July 27, 2022

A total of 20 MPs, who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the week, had started the sit-in protest Wednesday afternoon. This is learnt to be the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh was suspended on Wednesday while 19 other Opposition MPs were suspended on Tuesday.

Of the 20 MPs, seven belong to TMC, six from DMK, three TRS, two CPM and one each from CPI and AAP.

TMC`s Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Md. Nadimul Haque; DMK`s Kanimozhi NVN Somu, M Hamamed Abdulla, S Kalyanasundaram, R Girranjan, NR Elango, M Shanmugam, M Shanmugam; TRS`s B Lingaiah Yadav, Ravihandra Vaddiraju, Damodar Rao Divakonda; CPI(M)`s A.A. Rahim, V Sivadasan; and CPI`s Sandosh Kumar P.

Besides 20 Rajya Sabha MPs, four were also suspended from Lok Sabha. The MPs suspended from Lok Sabha are Congress`s Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani. They were suspended for the rest of the session on July 26 for displaying placards in the House.

(With agency inputs)